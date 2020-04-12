Supernovae may generate life-giving carbon atoms faster than thought

Michigan State University scientists have found that exploding stars create life-giving carbon atoms much faster than they thought. However, that discovery has created another mystery that could upend current theories of element creation and help fuel new science in the areas of astronomy and fusion.
One of the most abundant elements on Earth, carbon, is created in a “triple-alpha” fusion reaction by exploding supernova stars. That term “alpha” describes a helium atom core made up of two protons and two neutrons. When three of those are fused together, you get carbon with a total of six protons, six neutrons and six electrons.