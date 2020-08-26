Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Watch us unbox Microsoft's Surface Duo live at 12PM ET

Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
49m ago
Surface Duo unboxing
Microsoft

We’ve finally got our hands on the Surface Duo, Microsoft’s ambitious dual-screen Android phone. So what better time to do a live unboxing? Join me and Senior Mobile Editor Chris Velazco as we tear off the Duo’s packaging and feel the final product for the first time. Will it really be worth $1,399? We’ll dive into the Duo’s case, unique hinge as well as how it compares to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Z Flip, and Z Fold 2.

Join us live at 12PM ET on YouTube, and tell us what you’d like to know in the chat room!

