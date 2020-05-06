Surface Earbuds finally arrive on May 12th for $199

Microsoft unveiled a pair of unique-looking truly wireless earbuds in October, and the company is finally ready to start selling them. The Surface Earbuds will go on sale on May 12th for $199, and you can pre-order them today. That’s $50 less than the $249 that Microsoft said the buds would cost at its launch event, which is a pleasant surprise. The company also promised the device would be available last holiday season, though, so perhaps the lower price makes up for the delay.

As a refresher, the Surface Earbuds are Microsoft’s entrant to the popular true wireless earphones space. They’re larger than the likes of the Pixel Buds, Echo Buds or AirPods Pro, looking like gages you stuff into your ear canal. Microsoft designed a sort of “key-into-lock” system here that has you turn the buds into your ear cavities to lock them in place.