Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Tell us all about your Surface Earbuds

We’re curious to hear what you think about Microsoft’s wireless headphones.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
25m ago
Share
Tweet
Share
Microsoft Surface Earbuds
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Sponsored Links

Microsoft made some waves with the release of the Surface Earbuds: from their distinct design shape to their comfortable fit and quality sound, they were intended to make a real impact on the wireless headphone market. Our reviewer Devindra Hardawar liked the practical controls and long battery life of the Earbuds, giving them a score of 83.

Last week, we asked owners of the Surface Book 3 to weigh in on their tablets; this week, we want to hear from owners of the Surface Earbuds. How do you like your Earbuds? How do they feel in your ear? What do they sound like? Do you get comments from others on their eye-catching design? How was the battery life? Tell us all the details on the Surface Earbuds product page. We want to hear the good, the bad and the unexpected. Remember, the best reviews are included in upcoming user review roundup stories!  

Write a review for the Microsoft Surface Earbuds

Note: As always, comments are off for this post because we really want your input over on the Surface Earbuds product page!

In this article: thebuyersguide, userreview, userreviews, user reviews, user review, calltoaction, Microsoft, Surface Earbuds, feature, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung's newest watches can now take ECG readings in the US

Samsung's newest watches can now take ECG readings in the US

View
NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3090 pre-orders before they even begin

NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3090 pre-orders before they even begin

View
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite leaks ahead of tomorrow's hardware event

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite leaks ahead of tomorrow's hardware event

View
'Among Us' developers cancel sequel plans, focus on their new/old smash hit

'Among Us' developers cancel sequel plans, focus on their new/old smash hit

View
'Microsoft Flight Simulator' is getting a Japan-centric update next week

'Microsoft Flight Simulator' is getting a Japan-centric update next week

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr