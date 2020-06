T-Mobile has become the first carrier to provide 5G coverage in all 50 states... in a manner of speaking. The network now offers 5G in Anchorage, Alaska not through its own network, but through a roaming deal with GCI. It’s far from ubiquitous coverage as a result, but it should be helpful if you want a national provider with speedier data regardless of which state you visit.

The Alaskan 5G coverage could eventually expand to Fairbanks, Juneau and “other fiber-served communities,” T-Mobile said.