T-Mobile is giving customers a free year of Apple TV+

Free video subscriptions from big wireless carriers are getting more and more common.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 15: Jason Sudeikis attends Apple's "Ted Lasso" season two premiere at Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
For a few years now, wireless carriers in the US have offered their customers all manner of video and music freebies. Verizon (Engadget's parent company) has offered free subscriptions to Disney+, Apple Music and AMC+ recently, while T-Mobile has long offered its customers free Netflix access. Today, T-Mobile is adding another freebie to its offerings: Apple TV+. Starting on August 25th, customers on the carrier's Magenta or Magenta Max plans (as well as some Sprint legacy plans) will get one year of free Apple TV+ access. 

If you're already paying for Apple TV+, you can still take advantage of this deal. It'll just add a free year of access and pause billing until the trial is up. If you haven't used Apple TV+ yet, it is naturally available on basically all current Apple hardware, but it's also available on a pretty large number of third-party set-top boxes, gaming consoles and TVs, as well. 

This move comes as Apple itself has cut back on the length of its Apple TV+ free trials. Ever since the service launched, Apple offered a year free to basically anyone who bought new hardware from the company, and it extended that free period multiple times. But lately, people have noticed that Apple is finally charging them for the service, and the free trial period has been cut down to three months. That's still quite generous, but all these changes indicate Apple is keen to start collecting money for Apple TV+. Unless, of course, you're a T-Mobile subscriber, in which case it's a perfect time to start your Ted Lasso binge.

