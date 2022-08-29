Apple TV+ is here to stay on T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan

Magenta subscribers can use the streaming platform for six months at no extra cost too.
Kris Holt
08.29.22
@krisholt

August 29, 2022 11:48 AM
TV remote control is seen with Apple TV+ logo displayed on a screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on February 6, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
T-Mobile is offering those on the Magenta Max plan another perk. Starting on August 31st, Apple TV+ will be included with the plan. The carrier previously offered users on certain plans a year of access. However, this is an ongoing promotion. T-Mobile says customers will be able to stream Apple TV+ at no extra cost as long as they remain a Magenta Max subscriber.

For several years, T-Mobile has bundled Netflix access with certain plans. Magenta Max members also get a year of Paramount+, along with YouTube TV and Philo discounts. Meanwhile, Magenta subscribers will get six months of Apple TV+.

Ongoing Apple TV+ access is a decent bonus, considering that there's quite a bit worth checking out on the platform these days. Among other original shows and movies, you'll be able to stream this year's Oscar Best Picture winner Coda, awards magnet Ted Lasso and the engrossing Severance. Apple has also added sports to the service, starting with MLB Friday Night Baseball games. Major League Soccer matches will be available on the platform next year.

