T-Mobile offers an explanation for its twelve-hour outage on Monday

On Monday T-Mobile’s voice and text messaging services were down all evening, with the outage stretching for over twelve hours. Now, its President of Technology Neville Ray has given some explanations of what happened and what the company says it’s doing to keep it from happening again.

I want to be fully transparent about what happened yesterday with our network. We did not meet our own bar for excellence. We have taken the necessary steps to avoid reoccurrence and truly apologize for any inconvenience we created. https://t.co/sDXZemXRsK — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 17, 2020

Contrary to reports from some Twitter accounts or trending hashtags, the company didn’t cite any DDoS attack or other nefarious behavior as a reason for the problem. Specifically, a fiber circuit owned by another provider somewhere in the southeastern US failed, and their redundant features that were supposed to help manage the situation instead created a traffic storm of their own that overwhelmed the capacity of their network that handles Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) calls.