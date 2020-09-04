T-Mobile details its plan to give free internet to 10 million homes

Last year, T-Mobile CEO John Legere promised free internet for 10 million US homes in an effort to eliminate the “homework gap” — provided its merger with Sprint went through. Now that merger has happened, the combined company has opened up applications for its “Project 10Million” plan and revealed how it will work.
T-Mobile has allocated $10.7 billion over the 10-year life of the program and made it available to all students who are part of national school lunch programs for low-income families. School districts can apply for a grant, sharing only student ZIP codes so that T-Mobile can confirm service availability. The schools will take care of hotspot distribution, with T-Mobile service chipping in help for setup and tech support.