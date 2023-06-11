Take a peek at Xbox's Fable reboot in action

It's been three years since we learned that a Fable reboot was in the works and we got our first glimpse at the game in action during the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest. The clip opened with the unmistakable face and voice of Richard Ayoade. His character Dave (a vegetable enthusiast) complains about so-called heroes who take out bandits and slay legendary beasts.

As Dave rambles on, he gets up to investigate something and we learn that he's a giant. He comes nose to face with one of those heroes before they get into a fight.

The trailer includes some gameplay snippets and it suggests there'll be an offbeat tone to Fable, which is being made by Playground Games. There's no release date as yet, but the action RPG will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC. Of course, it'll be on Game Pass.

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest right here!