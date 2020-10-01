Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

The TCL 8-series came out at the end of last year and these sets have most of the latest technology you’ll find in 4K smart TVs. Most notably, they use quantum-dot LED technology to get better color performance and mini LED technology for more uniform backlighting. In addition, the 8-series supports HDR10, Hybrid Log Gamma, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and these sets have an Auto Game Mode that allows for low-latency, extra smooth gameplay (although, unfortunately, this set doesn’t have HDMI 2.1 input).

With Roku’s operating system, the TVs also have features like voice controls via Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant. Plus, there’s a major Roku OS update rolling out over the next few months that will bring Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to select smart TVs. Also, both the 75-inch and the 65-inch 8-series sets have four HDMI ports, making it easier to connect a bunch of devices.

It’s always important to note that there are many cheaper TVs out there — and there will likely be a bunch of TV deals on or around Amazon Prime Day later this month. But $1,500 is a great sale on this gigantic TCL smart TV, especially considering all of the features and new technology that come with it.

