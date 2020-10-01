Latest in Gear

Image credit: TCL

Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

The last time it was this low was at the end of August.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
27m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

TCL 8-series smart TV
TCL
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

If you’re on the market for a massive smart TV, you’re in luck. Best Buy has TCL’s 75-inch 8-series Roku TV for half off today, bringing it down to $1,500. This is the best deal we’ve seen on this TV and the last time it dropped this low was at the end of August. The smaller, 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,300, although we’ve seen it $300 cheaper before.

Buy 75-inch TCL 8-series TV at Best Buy - $1,500

The TCL 8-series came out at the end of last year and these sets have most of the latest technology you’ll find in 4K smart TVs. Most notably, they use quantum-dot LED technology to get better color performance and mini LED technology for more uniform backlighting. In addition, the 8-series supports HDR10, Hybrid Log Gamma, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and these sets have an Auto Game Mode that allows for low-latency, extra smooth gameplay (although, unfortunately, this set doesn’t have HDMI 2.1 input).

With Roku’s operating system, the TVs also have features like voice controls via Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant. Plus, there’s a major Roku OS update rolling out over the next few months that will bring Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to select smart TVs. Also, both the 75-inch and the 65-inch 8-series sets have four HDMI ports, making it easier to connect a bunch of devices.

It’s always important to note that there are many cheaper TVs out there — and there will likely be a bunch of TV deals on or around Amazon Prime Day later this month. But $1,500 is a great sale on this gigantic TCL smart TV, especially considering all of the features and new technology that come with it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, Tcl, ROKU, Smart TV, Roku TV, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft updates the Surface Pro X with a new processor option

Microsoft updates the Surface Pro X with a new processor option

View
The next 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' fighter is Steve from 'Minecraft'

The next 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' fighter is Steve from 'Minecraft'

View
Peter Parker has been recast in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered’

Peter Parker has been recast in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered’

View
The Aura Strap adds new tricks to your Apple Watch

The Aura Strap adds new tricks to your Apple Watch

View
Corsair did its best, but I still dislike opto-mechanical keyboards

Corsair did its best, but I still dislike opto-mechanical keyboards

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr