TCL unveils the first Roku TV Ready wireless soundbar

You didn’t have to wait long for Roku TV-friendly wireless soundbars to arrive. TCL has introduced the Alto R1, the first soundbar built on the wireless Roku TV Ready spec. So long as you’re using a Roku TV set in the first place, you don’t need to do much more than plug in the power cable —the soundbar will automatically talk to the TV and walk you through setup.

Like wired Roku TV Ready soundbars, you can use your set’s existing remote to control sound. You’ll also get better audio syncing, simple settings and automatic software updates.