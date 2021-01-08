Roku makes it simpler to build wireless soundbars for Roku TVs

Last year at CES, Roku unveiled Roku TV Ready, an initiative that made it easier to connect soundbars and receivers to its TVs. It included partners like TCL, which just introduced a slew of soundbars, and Sound United, the parent company of Polk and Denon. Now, the company is taking things a step further. Roku has announced a wireless soundbar reference design, which other brands can use to build their own Roku TV Ready hardware.
Sure, it’s not that tough to connect a soundbar to a TV with a cable, but wireless soundbars have some advantages too. If you’re going for a minimalist setup, it’s nice not to have yet another wire to hide. Roku says the reference design uses the company’s proprietary Wi-Fi based wireless audio technology, which it’s already using with the Roku TV wireless speakers. Since it’s using the TV Ready platform, soundbars built using the reference design should easily connect to Roku sets.