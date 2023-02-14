'Ted Lasso' season 3 debuts March 15th

The marquee show on Apple TV+ is coming back after a year and a half. Apple has revealed that the third season of Ted Lasso will premiere March 15th, with a new episode (12 total) arriving every week. The teaser trailer below doesn't shed much light on the story, but those who've followed so far know there's a lot to resolve after the end of season two.

Season three has AFC Richmond fighting not just to prove itself after promotion to the Premier League, but against one of its former allies — Nate is now working for Rebecca's ex Rupert at West Ham United. Roy Kent has to fill Nate's shoes, while Ted, Rebecca and Keeley have to grapple with both personal and professional challenges. It's safe to presume the series' optimistic-but-not-naive tone will carry forward.

Much is riding on this new chapter. Ted Lasso remains Apple's best-known production, having earned multiple awards. It's potential proof the company can produce a quality show with a substantial run. With that said, Apple isn't quite so dependent on the comedy as it once was. Apple TV+ is gathering momentum with a number of well-received titles that include Severance, Slow Horses and the Oscar-winning CODA. The service is still small compared to streaming heavyweights like Amazon and Netflix, but it's no longer an untested rookie.