Teenage Engineering will handle product design at Carl Pei's Nothing

Nothing, the London—based startup formed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has formally introduced Teenage Engineering as a founding partner. You may remember Teenage Engineering for its portable music creation tools like the OP-1 synth and its Capcom-themed pocket synths. Based on the announcement, you might see Teenage Engineering's fingerprints all over its future products, because the Stockholm-based company will be in charge of Nothing's design.

Teenage Engineering CEO Jesper Kouthoofd has been named as Nothing's Creative Lead. Meanwhile, Tom Howard, the Vice Head for Teenage Engineering, is now Nothing's Head of Design. Pei said in a statement:

"I'm really excited to welcome Teenage Engineering to the growing Nothing family. They consist of some of the best designers and creatives that I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Together, we’ve created a product roadmap that’s unique and true to Nothing’s vision."

Pei formed his new startup after leaving OnePlus and recently revealed that its first product will be pair of wireless earphones that will be released this summer. The company plans to release more audio products throughout the year and make them so that they can eventually talk to each other. Nothing has also acquired the branding for Andy Rubin’s Essential, getting ownership of the defunct Android phone manufacturer's trademarks and logo in January. It's still unclear what Nothing will do with the brand.