Teenage Engineering is making Capcom-themed pocket synths

Teenage Engineering has teamed up with Capcom for its latest series of pocket-sized synths. The PO-128 Mega Man and PO-133 Street Fighter models, which each cost $89, include samples and animations from the respective game franchises.

The Street Fighter micro sampler is based on the PO-33 and it's available today. It includes a 40-second sample memory and built-in recording microphone. The Mega Man live synthesizer and sequencer, meanwhile, has parameter locks, glide control and punch-in effects. You can get your hands on that on December 2nd.