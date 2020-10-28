Latest in Gear

Image credit: Teenage Engineering

Teenage Engineering is making Capcom-themed pocket synths

The Mega Man and Street Fighter samplers cost $89.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Comments
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Teenage Engineering PO-133 Street Fighter and PO-128 Mega Man synths
Teenage Engineering

Sponsored Links

Teenage Engineering has teamed up with Capcom for its latest series of pocket-sized synths. The PO-128 Mega Man and PO-133 Street Fighter models, which each cost $89, include samples and animations from the respective game franchises. 

The Street Fighter micro sampler is based on the PO-33 and it's available today. It includes a 40-second sample memory and built-in recording microphone. The Mega Man live synthesizer and sequencer, meanwhile, has parameter locks, glide control and punch-in effects. You can get your hands on that on December 2nd. 

The product page for both devices offers a sample (so to speak) of the types of sounds you can create with these synths. The Street Fighter edition, for instance, includes Chun-Li's laugh and the iconic "Haduken!" line.

Teenage Engineering has released other variants of its pocket operator over the last couple of years, including a limited-edition Ghostly one and a Rick and Morty-themed model. Meanwhile, if you're really into the Street Fighter synth, you can buy the Honda S660 Teenage Engineering kitted out to promote it. It'll cost you at least $27,500, and the company will toss in five of each synth and some other goodies to sweeten the deal.

Teenage Engineering Street Fighter Honda
Teenage Engineering
In this article: music, synth, synths, sampler, samplers, pocket operator, pocketoperator, teenage engineering, teenageengineering, street fighter, streetfighter, mega man, megaman, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

View
Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

View
AMD's $649 Radeon RX 6800XT will take on NVIDIA's RTX 3080

AMD's $649 Radeon RX 6800XT will take on NVIDIA's RTX 3080

View
Bugatti’s Bolide is a 1,825HP ‘morphable’ hypercar

Bugatti’s Bolide is a 1,825HP ‘morphable’ hypercar

View
'No Man's Sky' will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

'No Man's Sky' will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr