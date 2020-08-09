Longtime Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono departs Capcom

Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono has announced he’s leaving Capcom later this summer, after almost 30 years with the publisher. He wrote in a farewell message on Twitter that “Capcom staff in the new generation will continue taking care of the Street Fighter brand and leading the World Warriors.”
Ono has been the public face of the Street Fighter series for many years. He joined Capcom as a sound producer in the early ‘90s. He worked on several other Capcom franchises, including Devil May Cry, Resident Evil, Monster Hunter and Dead Rising, as he made his way through the ranks.