Teenage Engineering's next product is probably a Bluetooth speaker

When Teenage Engineering started teasing it was working on a "magic apparatus," people got understandably excited. After all, this is the company that has released some of the most offbeat but capable synths (and IKEA products) in the last couple of years, and it said it had been working on this device for the past six years. There was even hope we might see an update to the company's original OP-1 synth, which came out in 2011. But Teenage Engineering fans may not get their wish.

Thanks to a Japanese regulatory filing, we know TE's next product is a Bluetooth speaker called the OB-4. The document doesn't say much about what features we can expect from the device, but it does include photos. For what it's worth, TE said the speaker is "great for the outdoors," but then that's the type of claim most companies make when promoting a Bluetooth speaker.