Consumer Reports says Tesla Autopilot is a 'distant second' to GM's tech

Tesla has taken another bruising for the quality of its driver assistance tech. Consumer Reports has conducted (via Reuters) a driver assistance study where Tesla’s Autopilot placed a “distant second” to GM’s Super Cruise, with a Model Y scoring 57 versus the Cadillac CT6’s 69. The key, CR’s Kelly Funkhouser said, was the Cadillac’s infrared camera to ensure your eyes are focused on the road — it’ll deliver multiple warnings if you appear to be distracted.
Autopilot checks for torque on the steering wheel to indicate that you’re holding on. This clearly offers some level of driver attention monitoring, but doesn’t require that you keep an eye on traffic.