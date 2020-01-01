Tesla may call Fremont factory staff back to work this week

Tesla might be as eager to get back to manufacturing EVs as it was reluctant to stop. Bloomberg reports seeing internal Tesla messages calling back some Fremont factory workers for April 29th, or days before the San Francisco Bay Area’s COVID-19 stay-at-home orders tentatively lift on May 3rd. It’s not certain why Tesla would ask for the staff, who’d work in the painting and stamping division, although Electrek noted that the company was allowed to have a small number of employees on-site. A team at the plant may have been upgrading Model Y production during the downtime since the shutdown took effect in late March.

