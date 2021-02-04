Elon Musk addresses some of the Model 3's production issues

In a conversation with Canadian-American automotive engineer Sandy Munro, Tesla chief Elon Musk explained some of Model 3’s production issues. Munro sat with Musk for an interview at the SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas where he asked the executive why some Teslas seem to have problems while some seem to be pristine. The Tesla chief replied that it took some time for the company to iron out the production process and that it was hard to get everything right during the car’s production ramp.

If you’ll recall, Tesla had problems addressing the production bottlenecks on the Model 3 line, and it took a few months to achieve the kind of volume the company was aiming for. One of the issues the Model 3 suffered from, as Inside EVs reported last year, was paint issues — some cars had paint that were thinning in some places and had paint flakes and blemishes. Now, Musk has admitted that some cars didn’t get enough time to dry.