Tesla will reportedly start selling the Model 3 in India next year

Tesla is preparing to push into a potentially vast market for its electric vehicles. Reports have suggested the company will expand into India in early 2021. While that might not occur as soon as January, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter the move would happen “definitely this year.”

No, but definitely this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2020

The country's transport minister, Nitin Gadkari, told the Indian Express that Tesla may consider assembly and manufacturing in India depending on the response. The first Tesla EV to arrive in the country will be the Model 3, which will start at around 5.5 million rupees ($74,800), according to the Economic Times. The report adds that Tesla may open up orders for the EV in January and start deliveries by June. Residents were previously able to preorder the Model 3 in 2016.