Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tesla will reportedly start selling the Model 3 in India next year

Elon Musk confirmed the company will move into the country soon.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Comments
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A long row of unsold 2021 Model 3 sedans sits at a Tesla dealership Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tesla is preparing to push into a potentially vast market for its electric vehicles. Reports have suggested the company will expand into India in early 2021. While that might not occur as soon as January, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter the move would happen “definitely this year.”

The country's transport minister, Nitin Gadkari, told the Indian Express that Tesla may consider assembly and manufacturing in India depending on the response. The first Tesla EV to arrive in the country will be the Model 3, which will start at around 5.5 million rupees ($74,800), according to the Economic Times. The report adds that Tesla may open up orders for the EV in January and start deliveries by June. Residents were previously able to preorder the Model 3 in 2016.

The Indian government has made efforts to shift away from a reliance on oil and reduce pollution. However, as Reuters notes, the lack of investment in infrastructure and manufacturing has proven a barrier.

Gadkari previously announced plans to add charging stations at roughly 69,000 gas stations. The government has also reduced the goods and services tax on EVs to five percent. Earlier this year, the government gave companies the green light to install thousands of EV charging stations. Tata Power, the nation's biggest integrated power company, has set up more than 200 charging points to date.

In this article: transportation, tesla, ev, electric vehicle, model 3, india, elon musk, infrastructure, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Scientists turn CO2 into jet fuel

Scientists turn CO2 into jet fuel

View
Apple's 10-inch iPad is on sale at an all-time low at Best Buy

Apple's 10-inch iPad is on sale at an all-time low at Best Buy

View
Nintendo seals court victory against knock-off 'Mario Kart' tour company

Nintendo seals court victory against knock-off 'Mario Kart' tour company

View
Samsung has opened its virtual waiting room for Galaxy S21 preorders

Samsung has opened its virtual waiting room for Galaxy S21 preorders

View
Fusion energy device sets a record by running for 20 seconds

Fusion energy device sets a record by running for 20 seconds

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr