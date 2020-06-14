Tesla's US-made Model 3 now has standard wireless phone charging

Tesla hasn’t changed many visible features on the Model 3 since its debut, but it just made one that you’re bound to notice if you like to keep your phone topped up while you drive. An Electrek reader has confirmed that US-made versions of the Model 3 now come standard with wireless phone charging and USB-C ports. Until now, you had to buy either the Chinese Model 3 or a Model Y to get these creature comforts.

You can buy the official wireless charger from Tesla for $125 if you missed out, though adding USB-C will require turning to third-party alternatives.