Tesla's Model S Plaid may pack a retractable spoiler

It's no secret that Tesla's Model S Plaid should be fast, but there are now hints that Tesla might tweak the design to handle that added performance. As Electrek has learned, The Kilowatts have spotted a Model S prototype (most likely the Plaid or Plaid+) with a retractable spoiler built into the trunk. The concept of an extending wing isn't new for sports cars, but this is an electric luxury sedan — it must be fast if the weight of the car isn't enough to keep it firmly planted.

Tesla has made ambitious performance claims for its tri-motor Model S variants. The 'standard' Plaid model is expected to reach a 200MPH top speed, accelerate to 60MPH in just under two seconds, and can reportedly complete a quarter mile in slightly over 9.2 seconds. The Plaid+ should be be even faster off the line.

There's no certainty either of the finished Plaid models will reach drivers with retractable spoilers built-in. A lot could happen between now and the base Plaid's late summer launch, let alone the mid-2022 debut of the Plaid+ variant. However, the test vehicle suggests that Tesla is determined to claim a performance advantage over rivals, and it's not leaning solely on the new Roadster to make that happen.