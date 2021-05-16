Login
Sign up

Tesla's Model S Plaid may pack a retractable spoiler

You might need it if the EV is as quick as Tesla claims.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|05.16.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
May 16th, 2021
In this article: electric vehicle, news, gear, Tesla, Model S, EV, transportation, electric car, Plaid, cars
Tesla Model S Plaid prototype with retractable spoiler
The Kilowatts, Twitter

It's no secret that Tesla's Model S Plaid should be fast, but there are now hints that Tesla might tweak the design to handle that added performance. As Electrek has learned, The Kilowatts have spotted a Model S prototype (most likely the Plaid or Plaid+) with a retractable spoiler built into the trunk. The concept of an extending wing isn't new for sports cars, but this is an electric luxury sedan — it must be fast if the weight of the car isn't enough to keep it firmly planted.

Tesla has made ambitious performance claims for its tri-motor Model S variants. The 'standard' Plaid model is expected to reach a 200MPH top speed, accelerate to 60MPH in just under two seconds, and can reportedly complete a quarter mile in slightly over 9.2 seconds. The Plaid+ should be be even faster off the line.

There's no certainty either of the finished Plaid models will reach drivers with retractable spoilers built-in. A lot could happen between now and the base Plaid's late summer launch, let alone the mid-2022 debut of the Plaid+ variant. However, the test vehicle suggests that Tesla is determined to claim a performance advantage over rivals, and it's not leaning solely on the new Roadster to make that happen.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget