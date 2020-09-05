Tesla will boost your Model Y's acceleration for $2,000

How eager are you to improve the performance of your Tesla Model Y? Eager enough that you’d pay a hefty sum for what’s ultimately some code changes? Now’s your chance. Electrek reports that Model Y owners with Dual Motor AWD variants (but not Performance) now have an option to buy a $2,000 Acceleration Boost that improves the 0-60MPH time from 4.8 seconds to 4.3. So long as you have the latest software, you can have a faster electric crossover almost immediately.

The company offered a similar update for Model 3 buyers in December.