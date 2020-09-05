Latest in Gear

Image credit: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla will boost your Model Y's acceleration for $2,000

How much faster do you want your electric crossover to be?
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A picture taken on September 5, 2020 shows a driver testing a "Tesla Model Y" car, an all-electric compact SUV by US electric car giant Tesla, during its presentation at the Automobile Club in Budapest. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)
ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

How eager are you to improve the performance of your Tesla Model Y? Eager enough that you’d pay a hefty sum for what’s ultimately some code changes? Now’s your chance. Electrek reports that Model Y owners with Dual Motor AWD variants (but not Performance) now have an option to buy a $2,000 Acceleration Boost that improves the 0-60MPH time from 4.8 seconds to 4.3. So long as you have the latest software, you can have a faster electric crossover almost immediately.

The company offered a similar update for Model 3 buyers in December.

Tesla has a long history of including features in hardware and locking them with software to help simplify its production while keeping costs in check. However, this is one of the most obvious examples of it — your AWD Model Y can already accelerate this quickly, it just hasn’t been given the option until now.

This is also a defensive move. Tesla has tried to block unofficial performance hacks for a while. An Acceleration Boost might reduce the temptation to use those hacks while giving the automaker a way to profit well after you buy an EV.

In this article: Tesla, Model Y, ev, Electric car, Electric vehicle, cars, transportation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

US slaps trade restrictions on China's top chipmaker

US slaps trade restrictions on China's top chipmaker

View
Hitting the Books: The invisible threat that every ISS astronaut fears

Hitting the Books: The invisible threat that every ISS astronaut fears

View
Windows XP source code leak sheds light on Microsoft's OS history

Windows XP source code leak sheds light on Microsoft's OS history

View
Recommended Reading: The new Apple Watch's blood oxygen feature

Recommended Reading: The new Apple Watch's blood oxygen feature

View
Here's everything Amazon announced at its big hardware event

Here's everything Amazon announced at its big hardware event

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr