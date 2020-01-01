Tesla may offer remote access to your car's Autopilot cameras

As helpful as Tesla’s Sentry Mode may be, it doesn’t provide much insight from the car’s cameras until there’s an incident. What if you could take a peek at any moment? You just might. Electrek reports that code sleuth Green has discovered hints at remote live access to your EV’s Autopilot cameras. You could track suspicious behavior before anything happens, or simply check conditions around your car before you walk to your driveway.

It’s not certain just how this would work, although you’d likely use for periodic drop-ins rather than non-stop viewing. Green noted that an Autopilot camera stream demands 30 megabytes per minute — it wouldn’t seriously strain a phone with an LTE or 5G connection. The data use might be enough to require a premium data subscription, although that’s not guaranteed.