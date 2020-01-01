Elon Musk restarts Tesla production in defiance of county lockdown

Elon Musk isn’t waiting to resolve his lawsuit against Alameda County to get Tesla’s Fremont factory back up and running. The CEO has confirmed earlier reports from The Verge, the San Francisco Chronicle and others that Tesla has restarted production despite the county’s pandemic lockdown orders. He said he would be “on the line with everyone else,” and asked that he be the only one arrested if police decide to shut things down.

The executive reiterated his view that the county “illegally overrode” California policies allowing production. He also maintained that Tesla had been “singled out,” noting that other automakers in the US had been allowed to resume. Musk had railed against the shutdown during Tesla’s latest earnings call, demanding that the county give him back his “freedom.”