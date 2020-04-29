Tesla delays Semi electric truck to 2021

You’ll have to wait a while longer before you see Tesla’s Semi hauling cargo. As part of a presentation discussing earnings, Tesla said it was “shifting” (read: delaying) deliveries of its electric big rig to 2021, or two years past its original 2019 target. The company didn’t elaborate on what prompted the setback, but we’ve asked if it can elaborate.
There are a number of potential factors at work. The COVID-19 pandemic won’t help when Tesla has had to both temporarily close factories and ask other staff to work from home. There may also be design changes in the cards like with other Tesla vehicles. As early as 2018, Elon Musk was discussing the possibility of range closer to 600 miles than the originally planned 500 miles.