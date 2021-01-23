Tesla accuses engineer of stealing crucial company software

Tesla is no stranger to allegations of staff stealing its technology, but its latest case may be particularly brazen if true. As Electrek has learned, the EV maker has sued engineer Alex Khatilov for allegedly stealing the company’s custom Warp Drive software (used to automate purchasing and other systems) within three days of starting the job in late December 2020. Khatilov reportedly copied “thousands” of Warp Drive-related script files to his personal Dropbox account.

The company also accused Khatilov of trying to cover up his actions. He reportedly lied about having only transferred personal documents when investigators grilled him, and claimed he “forgot” about the files when he gave investigators access to his Dropbox space. The engineer even tried to delete the Dropbox app and other files at the start of the interview, Tesla said.