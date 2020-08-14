Tesla is finally bringing two-factor authentication to its car app

Last year, Tesla chief Elon Musk announced that the automaker will introduce two-factor verification for its app. The company has yet to make it available, but Musk has revealed it’s finally close to happening. In response to a tweet asking about the feature’s status, Musk said Tesla’s “embarrassingly late” two factor authentication is going through final validation right now.

Apparently, the automaker’s two-factor process will be able to use SMS—based and app-based authentication. The latter is much more secure, since bad actors can spoof SIM cards and intercept verification numbers sent via text. But it sounds like the SMS option will be there for those who can’t use authenticator apps like Google’s for any reason.