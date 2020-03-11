Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tesla

Tesla could build its third US factory in Austin or Tulsa

Tesla has already chosen the finalists for its next factory.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
52m ago
Comments
71 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Tesla
Tesla

Tesla has narrowed down the potential sites for its third Gigafactory in the US, according to Autoblog. The automaker has reportedly chosen Austin, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma as the finalists for a new assembly plant — possibly its biggest one yet — dedicated to building the Cybertruck, its upcoming pickup truck, and the Model Y.

Company chief Elon Musk recently threatened to move Tesla’s headquarters to Nevada or Texas as a result of Alameda County’s decision to keep its Fremont factory closed through May. Tesla announced its search for a third factory back in March, though, before Musk became a vocal critic of coronavirus—related lockdowns. Musk chose to defy lockdown orders and restart Tesla’s production in Fremont, but whether the company truly is moving its headquarters remains to be seen.

It’s not entirely clear if there are places in the running other than Austin and Tulsa, but locations vying for large companies’ factories and HQs typically submit proposals to show what they can offer. As company chief Elon Musk previously told WSJ, the final selection depends upon several factors, such as the incentives they can give out. Logistics costs, access to a large workforce and quality of life are major points of consideration, as well.

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
71 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook users in the US can create custom avatars starting today

Facebook users in the US can create custom avatars starting today

View
Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Wait for a price drop

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Wait for a price drop

View
Readers tell us why the Echo Show 5 is their ideal smart display

Readers tell us why the Echo Show 5 is their ideal smart display

View
Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a 'Rainbow Six: Siege' clone

Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a 'Rainbow Six: Siege' clone

View
Surface Earbuds and Headphones 2 review: Comfort is king

Surface Earbuds and Headphones 2 review: Comfort is king

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr