'Tetris Effect: Connected' adds VR support on PC

Tetris Effect is an ideal game to both soothe and stimulate players, and now the multiplayer Connected edition works in virtual reality too. Tetris Effect Connected isn’t available on the PlayStation VR headset yet, but PC VR users can join the action via SteamVR or Oculus VR. The 1.1.0 patch is available now with official support for the Vive and Oculus Rift headsets, although the notes indicate that it should work with other SteamVR headsets too.

Tetris Effect: Connected launched in the fall on Xbox and Windows 10 store platforms, with support for 4K and 60 FPS output (but not VR) on Xbox Series X. Updates adding Connected features to the Epic Games Store and PlayStation versions will arrive this summer, but for now the Windows 10 edition is the one with both VR and multiplayer.