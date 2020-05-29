Latest in Gaming

The ultra-chill ‘Tetris Effect’ soundtrack is now available for streaming

Now you don’t need to play the game to hear the relaxing tunes.
Ann Smajstrla
31m ago
Tetris Effect
The hypnotic chillwave soundtrack of Tetris Effect is now available for streaming, composer Hydelic announced on the PlayStation Blog. The zen music can be streamed for free on BandCamp, and can also be found on Spotify, YouTube Music and Amazon.

After being announced onstage at E3 2018, Tetris Effect was released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in November 2018 before coming to PC in July 2019. Just over a week ago, the game also became available on Oculus Quest. Creators of Tetris Effect intended for it to take players “on a journey through your mind, consciousness, and emotions,” Hydelic wrote.

Tetris Effect, like the legendary original Tetris it was based on, can put players into a “flow state:” a period of great concentration where distractions melt away and you become entirely absorbed in the task at hand.” Researchers have measured mental benefits from flow state, and from Tetris, specifically. A study from Oxford University and the Karolinska Institute in Sweden found that playing Tetris after a traumatic event could create a dissociative state that could help prevent formation of memories that would lead to PTSD.

Tetris Effect ups the ante on flow state by creating a synthesia of music, animations and gameplay. Hydelic seemed to keep this in mind as he composed the soundtrack. “I set the theme for the sound and music as elements that enhance your immersive experience or soothe, calm, and make you relax,” he said. Perhaps the Tetris Effect music is just what the doctor ordered for these stress-laden times.

