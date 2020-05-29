The ultra-chill ‘Tetris Effect’ soundtrack is now available for streaming

The hypnotic chillwave soundtrack of Tetris Effect is now available for streaming, composer Hydelic announced on the PlayStation Blog. The zen music can be streamed for free on BandCamp, and can also be found on Spotify, YouTube Music and Amazon.
After being announced onstage at E3 2018, Tetris Effect was released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in November 2018 before coming to PC in July 2019. Just over a week ago, the game also became available on Oculus Quest. Creators of Tetris Effect intended for it to take players “on a journey through your mind, consciousness, and emotions,” Hydelic wrote.