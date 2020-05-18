'Tetris Effect' is now available on Oculus Quest

Finally, as the whole world gets used to working from home and tech companies scramble to support that, Oculus has announced that the Quest will get a number of new collaboration and productivity apps in the coming months. Details are yet to be finalized, but two such apps will include Immersed and Spatial. Immersed — which is already available on Oculus Go — puts you in a distraction-free VR workspace, solo or with a team. Spatial, meanwhile, is a VR/AR collaboration platform that lets people “work together” even when they’re apart.

As an added sweetener, Oculus will be holding a special anniversary sale, “A Year of Quest,” from May 21st, where you can expect decent discounts and offers n a whole range of Quest content. It’s not clear yet exactly what will be on offer, but if you’ve had your eye on a Quest game or experience, this will probably be the time to pony up.