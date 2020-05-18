'Tetris Effect' is now available on Oculus Quest

It’s been a year since the release of Oculus Quest, and to celebrate, it’s getting a bunch of new updates that’ll make its VR offering more fun and more useful. The biggest news is that hand tracking is now moving out the experimental features section and into general release and, as previously promised, third-party titles with hand tracking will be accepted into the Oculus Store from May 28th.
For Beat Saber fans, there are 20 new beatmaps – 10 with 360-degree support and 10 with one-saber support. These go live on May 25th, although Tetris Effect — a VR reimagining of the iconic puzzle title — launches today and is ready to play.