The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite drops to $16 in an early Black Friday deal

According to our testing, Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite is the best budget streaming device you can buy. And thanks to an early Black Friday deal at Amazon, it's down to just $16. That's a 46 percent discount off the $30 list price (though it often goes for $20) and only $1 more than its all-time low. If you're looking for a way to turn any screen with an HDMI port into a smart TV, this is one of the most affordable ways to do it, particularly now that it's on sale.

The Fire TV Stick Lite doesn't stream content in 4K and can't control the TV's volume or on/off functions, but it will give you access to all major streaming platforms through Amazon's Fire TV interface. You can also use it to access free ad-supported TV like Amazon's Freevee and PlutoTV. We found the Fire TV interface easy enough to figure out, though we note that it does tend to favor and promote it's own Prime content. The Alexa remote is particularly helpful, letting you launch apps just with your voice. It'll also handle standard requests like weather forecasts and answering questions. If you've got Alexa-enabled smart home devices like a camera or doorbell, the Fire TV Sticks can also send live feeds to your TV, turning it into a smart display of sorts.

Also included in the early Black Friday deals is the standard Fire TV Stick. It's currently down to $20, which is 50 percent off the $40 list price (though it's often on sale for $25). That said, if you do want a crisper picture, the new Fire Stick 4K is $25, down from $50, while the Fire Stick 4K Max is $20 off at $40.

