The Apple TV 4K drops to $150, plus the best early Prime Day deals you can get

With Amazon Prime Day only a few days away, the early deals are in full swing. Prime members can pick up things like Echo Dots, Kindles, Fire TV devices and more for less right now, while anyone can pick up the latest Apple TV 4K for one of the best prices we've seen. Roku has also discounted most of its gadgets ahead of Prime Day, allowing you to grab any of the company's streaming devices for less. And if you're on the market for a new smart speaker, Wellbots has a few Google devices, including the Nest Audio, on sale, too. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple TV 4K

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The latest Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage is back on sale for $150, which is close to its record-low price. The 64GB model has also been discounted to $170. The set-top box is out favorite premium device and it earned a score of 90 from us for its fast performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support and much-improved Siri remote.

Echo Dot

Engadget

The Echo Dot has dropped to $20 for Prime members ahead of the two-day shopping event. We like this tiny smart speaker for its good audio quality, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature. If you'd prefer something with more powerful speakers, the standard Echo is also on sale for $60 right now.

Echo Show 5

Engadget

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to a new low of $35 for Prime members. If you want a smarter alarm clock, this is the smart display to get. We like its sharp 5-inch display, ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature. If you want something a bit larger, the 1st-gen Echo Show 8 is also on sale for $55 for Prime members.

Fire TV Cube

Nicole Lee / Engadget

Prime members can grab the Fire TV Cube for only $60 right now, which is half off its usual price. It supports 4K streaming, Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus hands-free Alexa controls.

Kindle Kids Edition

Amazon

Amazon's Kindle Kids Edition has dropped to $50 for Prime members. That's 55 percent off and the best price we've seen. This is a standard Kindle, but with a few extra child-focused perks like a two-year warranty, a kid-friendly case and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. If you'd prefer a device that's a bit more versatile, the previous-generation of the Fire 7 tablet is on sale for only $30 right now.

Amazon smart thermostat

Amazon

A number of Amazon smart home devices are on sale right now, including the company's smart thermostat, which is down to a new low of $42 for Prime members. It's designed to be a more affordable version of higher-end smart thermostats, giving you the power to control your home's environment from anywhere using the Alexa app. Plus, it also responds to Alexa voice commands when you're at home.

Amazon Glow

Amazon

Amazon's Glow device for kids is more than half off and down to $150 for Prime members. It combines an 8-inch video-calling display with a projector that displays a 19-inch interactive surface in front of the device. Kids can use that to play games, solve puzzles, read stories and more, and family members can call in and participate with them using their own smartphones or tablets.

Fitbit Charge 5

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

Amazon has both the Fitbit Charge 5 and the Fitbit Sense smartwatch on sale right now. You can pick up the Charge 5 for $110 and the Sense for $171. The Charge 5 earned a score of 82 from us for its accurate GPS, slimmer design and standard Fitbit Pay feature.

Roku Streambar

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

A number of Roku devices are on sale right now, including the Streambar for $90. We gave it a score of 86 for its compact design, solid audio chops and built-in 4K HDR streaming tech.

Google Nest Audio

Engadget

Wellbots has discounted the Nest Audio smart speaker, along with both the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. The Nest Audio is $40 off and down to $60 with the code EGDT40 at checkout, while the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are on sale for $60 (using the same code) and $169 (with the code EGDT60), respectively.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Jabra

Jabra's Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds are 30 percent off and down to $140. These were designed to be the successors to the stellar 85ts, but with a smaller design. They have adjustable noise cancellation and up to nine hours of battery life.

Positive Grid Spark Mini

Positive Grid

Positive Grid has a good promotion going on now when you pre-order its new Spark Mini. You'll get the Mini plus a free crimson grille for $199, or $30 less than its regular price. The Spark Mini is a smaller version of the company's classic amp that's designed to be easily portable, and it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker.

