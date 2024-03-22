The best Amazon Big Spring Sale tech deals on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iPads and more

The newest MacBook Airs were only announced two weeks ago, so we haven't seen any massive discounts just yet. However, if you're looking to make the upgrade early, the entry-level 13- and 15-inch models are each $50 off at Amazon. That drops the former to $1,050 and the latter to $1,250 — nothing huge, clearly, but still a bit better than buying from Apple.

We gave the new MacBook Airs a review score of 90 and now call them the top pick in our laptop buying guide. Neither model is a radical departure from its predecessor, but that's not a bad thing: This design was already thin, light and well-made, with an accurate display, comfortable keyboard and trackpad, long battery life and enough performance for mainstream use. Now, they're a little bit more powerful with upgraded M3 chips; they support faster Wi-Fi 6E connections; and they can output to two external displays (albeit only when the laptop lid is closed). Just remember that these entry-level models only have 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, so you should only buy one if you'll stick to less demanding tasks.

We'll note that the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is also on sale for $899 at B&H. That's $100 off Apple's list price. This model won't be quite as fast or futureproof as the latest version, but it's very similar otherwise, so it remains worth considering if you really want to save cash. The now-discontinued M1 MacBook Air, meanwhile, is now going for $699 at Walmart. That one is a more noticeable drop-off from the M2 or M3 models, but at that price it's still fast and reliable enough that it could make sense for those desperate to buy a MacBook for as little as possible.