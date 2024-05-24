The best Memorial Day sale tech deals we could find - Save big on Apple, Anker and Ooni gear

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

In the midst of beach trips and grilling sessions this weekend, it's worth briefly turning to the internet to see if you can save on any tech you might need. Memorial Day tech deals may not rival those of Black Friday (or even Amazon Prime Day, coming up in July), but they present decent opportunities to save on things like earbuds, chargers, robot vacuums and even season gear like fire pits and pizza ovens. To help you avoid spending too much time indoors on your phone or computer scouring for deals, we collected the best Memorial Day sales on tech here so you can keep your shopping trip quick and efficient.

Our top picks

Best Apple Memorial Day sales

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Max $450 $549 Save $99 You can pick up the AirPods Max for $100 less than usual for Memorial Day, for a final price of $450. One of our biggest gripes with Apple's over-ear headphones was their sky-high price tag, so this deal makes them a better buy. We praised them for their excellent sound quality and ANC, plus their comfortable design. $450 at Amazon

Best outdoor Memorial Day sales

Best vacuum Memorial Day sales

Best Memorial Day sales on Anker charging gear

Anker Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K $70 $90 Save $20 Our favorite MagSafe-compatible power bank is 22 percent off and down to $70, which is one of the best prices we've seen. Anker MagGo Power Bank has a 10,000 mAh capacity and is Qi2-certified. In our testing, it recharged an iPhone 15 from zero to nearly half full in only 45 minutes. This model also has a small screen on it that will show the remaining juice in the battery itself, and a kickstand that makes watching videos on your phone while powering up much easier. $70 at Amazon

Best Memorial Day sales on streaming services and devices

Paramount+ Paramount+ with Showtime (1-year) $60 $120 Save $60 Until July 14, new and returning subscribers can get one year of Paramount+ with Showtime for only $60 — that's half off the usual price and one of the best streaming deals we've seen in a bit. In addition to access to Showtime content, you'll get ad-free viewing with this tier (except on live content), along with the ability to download content for offline watching. Just make note when your subscription renews next year because you'll be charged the standard amount ($120) after the discounted period ends. $60 at Paramount+

Best Memorial Day sales on headphones and earbuds

Best Memorial Day sales on tech gear

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.