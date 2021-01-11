'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer introduces Tatooine's new kingpin

Star Wars' most famous bounty hunter steps into the spotlight in the Disney+ show.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|11.01.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
November 1st, 2021
In this article: television, news, boba fett, disney plus, entertainment, trailer, disney, the book of boba fett, star wars, streaming, the mandalorian
A still image of the helmeted Boba Fett from the upcoming series "The Book of Boba Fett".
Disney

The most famous bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe is taking center stage in his own show. Disney+ has offered a taste of what’s in store in The Book of Boba Fett with the first trailer for the series.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is now the crime lord of Tatooine. Fett was presumed dead after falling into the sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi, but he returned in The Mandalorian.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The trailer shows Fett and his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen, also reprising her role from The Mandalorian) ruling over the desert planet's underworld. They attempt to maintain order among criminals, while fending off the threat of a coup. Fett seems more magnanimous than his former boss Jabba the Hutt, who'd have fed someone to one of his creatures over the smallest perceived slight. Fett, however, allows his critics to speak freely.

We'll get to learn more about this new era of crime on Tatooine when The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th. Meanwhile, season three of The Mandalorian is in production, but it's not clear when that show will return to the streaming service.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget