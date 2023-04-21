'The Division Heartland' cinematic trailer introduces Silver Creek and a new villain

Ubisoft and developer Red Storm Entertainment have given us a closer look at The Division Heartland by releasing a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game at the publisher's Division Day event. The trailer introduces Silver Creek, the rural town that will serve as the backdrop for the free-to-play title, along with a new villain named Killian Tower who had disavowed the Division and killed his whole team. Players will assume control of an agent who tracks down Tower to rural America in a bid to find out why their former commander went rogue.

The companies have yet to announce a launch date for the survival-action shooter, but fans can register at the game's official website for a chance to participate (and get five friend invites) for an upcoming closed beta. When the game does come out, it's expected to be available on consoles, PC and the cloud.

Ubisoft has also revealed its roadmap for The Division 2 Year 5, which will start with the launch of Season One: Broken Wings wherein players have to rescue civilians taken hostage. Broken Wings will introduce a new free rogue-lite mode called Descent. Up to four people can play the mode together, though they'll have to start out without gear or any specialization available on the main game. While Season One of the online game isn't available yet, players can check out Descent mode on its Public Test Server starting today.

Finally, Ubisoft has announced that the next test phase for The Division Resurgence mobile game will take place this summer. Fans can sign up for the chance to participate right now, and those who do will get access to a special Joint Task Force cosmetic outfit when Resurgence launches.

