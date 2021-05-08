A free-to-play The Division game is on the way

Ubisoft will release a standalone, free-to-play game in its ongoing Tom Clancy Division series called The Division Heartland. Andwhile it didn't provide many details, it did say Red Storm Entertainment, the studio author Tom Clancy co-founded in 1996, is developing Heartland. The company will release the gameon consoles, PC and the cloud sometime in 2021 or 2022.

Newcomers won't need to have played the previous two games in the series to jump into the title, according to Ubisoft. Tom Clancy's The Division and The Division 2 threw players into fictionalized versions of New York City and Washington DC ravaged by viral pandemics. Ubisoft says Heartland "will provide an all new perspective on the universe in a new setting." In the meantime, the company has opened up signups for people to test the game once it's closer to release.

Heartland is just one of several Division-related projects coming from the publisher. It's also working on new content for The Division 2, a Netflix movie starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal and a spinoff novel. Fans can also look forward to a mobile game, with more details on that coming "at a later date."