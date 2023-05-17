The first episode of 'The Expanse: A Telltale Series' will arrive on July 27th Each of the other four episodes will drop every two weeks.

The first episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series at last has a release date. You'll be able to jump in to the game on July 27th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Unlike previous Telltale titles, which often left fans hanging for months between episodes (sometimes due to external issues), you won't have to wait long for more installments. Telltale says that a new episode will drop every two weeks until all five are out in the wild. The standard version of the game costs $40 and the deluxe edition is $45. Pre-order either on PlayStation or the Epic store and you'll get to play a day early, while the deluxe edition will include access to more content that's on the way in the future. Expect to learn more about that at a later date.

The game acts as a prequel to The Expanse, a TV show that originally ran on Syfy for three seasons before Amazon Prime picked it up and produced another three seasons. Cara Gee reprises her role as Camina Drummer, the game's playable character.

The Expanse is said to have the "largest and most immersive exploration" of any Telltale game to date. Drummer, who helps run a scavenger crew, will scour shipwrecks, walk on ceilings and walls using mag boots and use zero-gravity thrusters to float through open space. You'll need to deal with the threat of a mutiny and, since this is a Telltale game, make difficult decisions that impact the future of The Artemis' crew.