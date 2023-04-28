The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is down to just $160 The wearable is still a solid pick if fitness is a priority.

This is a great opportunity to buy an affordable smartwatch for your springtime runs and bike rides. Amazon is selling the Fitbit Versa 4 at a near-record low price of $160, or $40 off. The bargain applies regardless of color, too. And if you want Fitbit's most advanced model, the Sense 2 is down to $250, or $50 off.

The Versa 4 is a refinement of Fitbit's middle-of-the-road smartwatch, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. You still get robust fitness and health tracking, with 40 exercise modes, sleep monitoring and even a stress management score. It also offers support for Google Maps (on Android for now, iOS later in the spring) and Google Wallet — you can use two of the most common navigation and tap-to-pay services on your wrist without giving up some of Fitbit's advantages, including the six-day claimed battery life.

There are a few caveats. You'll need to pay for a Premium subscription (after the first six months, that is) if you want perks like guided programs and personalized insights. And while you will get some core smartwatch features, you'll want to consider the Pixel Watch if you're willing to trade battery life for a much more robust app ecosystem that still preserves Fitbit's functionality. At $160, however, the Versa 4 is far easier to rationalize if you only want the essentials.

