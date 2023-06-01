The God of War: Ragnarok PlayStation 5 bundle is cheaper than ever Pick up the console and game for $500 and save $60.

If you're ready to pull the trigger on a PS5 and want the popular title God of War: Ragnarok as well, Amazon has them on sale in a bundle at a new all-time low. The PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle is currently on sale for $500, or $60 off the usual price. That means you can get the game for just $1, considering the disc version of the console on its own is normally $499. Amazon has a big sale on a number of other games too, including Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition, along with God of War: Ragnarok by itself.

Sales for Sony's PS5 exploded once supply constraints disappeared, with Sony announcing it sold 19.1 million units in the last year alone, compared to 11.5 million the year before. Still, the console rarely goes on sale, so this is one of the best deals we've seen, effectively giving you both the disc version of the PS5 and God of War: Ragnarok for the price of the console alone.

Meanwhile, God of War: Ragnarok made Engadget's list of the best PS5 games for 2023. We called it a "massive adventure" and lauded features like an incredible combat experience, greater variety of enemies and more realms to visit. It also provides visuals up to 4K or high 120Hz frame rates, assuming your TV can handle it.

Along with the bundle, Amazon is offering deals on a bunch of PS5 games as part of its Days of Play sale. As mentioned, you can grab significant savings on Horizon Forbidden West ($40 or 43 percent off), Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition ($40), and God of War: Ragnarok ($50 or $30 percent off). Other titles on sale include Spider Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition ($40), Demon's Souls ($30) and Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut ($30).

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.