The Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $649 during Prime Day The Pixel 7a and Pixel Watch have also dropped to their lowest prices to date.

It's not only Amazon devices that are on sale during Prime Day. You'll find discounts on a massive array of tech products, including Google devices. The Pixel Watch and the Pixel 7a are available for record low prices, though perhaps the most eye-catching deal of the bunch is for the Pixel 7 Pro. The smartphone has dropped to $649 for the 128GB model. The handset typically retails for $899, so that's a 28 percent discount. The Pixel 7 Pro is among the best smartphones you can buy right now, largely thanks to its excellent camera system.

Google Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB) $649 $899 Save $250 The Pixel 7 Pro has excellent cameras and is among the best higher-end Android phones around. $649 at Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro is likely just a few months away (and some people seem to be testing it out in the wild). Still, Google's current flagship device is definitely worth considering if you're in the market for a higher-end Android phone. Especially so at this price, which is the lowest we've seen to date.

We gave the Pixel 7 Pro a score of 92 in our review. The flatter edges and 6.7-inch 120Hz screen are major plus points, as is the upgraded camera array, which includes a 5x telephoto lens and an ultra-wide camera.

Pixel owners are typically the first to get certain nifty Android features that Google develops before the company offers them to the broader ecosystem. Those include Clear Calling, which isolates your voice and filters out background noise. The handy Magic Eraser was only available on newer Pixel devices before Google expanded it to older models and its other products earlier this year.

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly Pixel device, you're in luck as the Pixel 7a is also on sale. It's a very capable mid-range device that includes the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 Pro, a 90Hz display, wireless charging, a long battery life and great cameras. Even though the Pixel 7a was only announced two months ago, it's already on sale for $50 off during Prime Day as it has dropped to $449.

Elsewhere, the Pixel Watch has also been discounted. Google made a decent stab at its first smartwatch. It has a nice design along with terrific health and fitness tracking. However, the battery life pales in comparison to some of the competition and you'll need to pay for Fitbit Premium to access some of the tracked data. If you can overlook those downsides, you can snap up a Pixel Watch for $249. That's $100 off the usual price.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.