The Google Pixel 7a drops to a record low of $374 ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Android fans looking for a reasonably priced phone to upgrade to are in luck thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Although the event doesn't officially start until March 20, we're already seeing early deals pop up on Amazon. One of which is the Google Pixel 7a, which has dropped to a record low price of $374. We've seen the handset drop to this price before, but as of late, it's been hovering around its regular price of $499.

The Pixel 7a has sat at the top of our best midrange phones list since it came out last year and it offers a ton of value even at its standard price. It runs on Google's Tensor G2 chip, which gives it solid performance considering its cost, and it has a lovely 6.1-inch, 90Hz OLED touchscreen and support for wireless charging. Its design looks very similar to the flagship Pixel series phones and it has an IP67 rating for water resistance.

But the camera array makes the Pixel 7a truly stand out among other phones in its price range, and certainly among budget Android phones that typically come in at around $350. The 64-megapixel rear shooter takes impressive images that preserve details and highlights, and Google's Night Sight mode allows it to take solid low-light images. The 13MP selfie camera can record 4K videos, too. While the Pixel 7a suffers a bit from its lack of dedicated zoom and telephoto lenses, those are relatively small sacrifices to make when you're getting an otherwise stellar camera system for the price.

Ultimately, the Pixel 7a is the smartphone to get if you want the best value Android handset and don't want to spend more than a few hundred dollars. Snagging it while it's under $400 during this sale means you're getting it at the best price we've seen, making it an even better buy. However, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the concurrent sales on the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro — those are up to $250 off right now, down to $499 and $749, respectively. These are the best Android phones you can buy right now, period, and both offer Google's Tensor G3 chipset, a more refined design, long battery life and useful AI features that make taking photos and using the Google Assistant much better.

Google Pixel 8 $499 $699 Save $200 See at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro $749 $999 Save $250 See at Amazon

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.