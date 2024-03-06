The Logitech MX Brio packs a big upgrade in image quality and a handy party trick

Logitech has been in the webcam game since way before the pandemic made having one a necessity. But for some reason, none of them were good enough to be part of its flagship productivity lineup alongside peripherals like the MX Master 3S and MX Mechanical. That changes now with the introduction of the $200 MX Brio which sports a new sensor for significantly improved image quality, upgraded mics and a special hinge that could be really handy for presentations.

Even before you get to photo and video quality, the MX Brio impressed me with a much more premium design compared to the old non-MX Brio from 2017 . It’s available in three colors (silver, gray and black) and has an aluminum housing instead of plastic like on the previous model. But what I really like are details like the built-in shutter that can be opened and closed by twisting the ring on the front of the camera. This means you don’t have to worry about losing a lens cap like you do with some of its rivals like the Razer Kiyo Pro .

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The MX Brio also comes with a clip for mounting it on your laptop or monitor. However, if you prefer a more sophisticated setup using a tripod, the clip detaches magnetically to reveal a hidden 1/4-inch thread. That said, the coolest thing about the clip is its extra hinge that allows you to tilt the camera down into what the company calls Show Mode, which automatically rotates its field of view (FOV) to provide a bird’s eye view of your desk.

This one simple feature makes it super easy to share notes or show off a product without needing to reconfigure your entire setup or add a second camera to the mix. It’s something I’ve wanted to do countless times on the Engadget Podcast (back when we were still livestreaming it), but couldn’t since my workspace doesn’t have room for a dedicated top-down camera arm.

Photo by Sam Rutherford

As for image quality, the MX Brio is based on a Sony Starvis sensor that supports recording at up to 4K/30fps while also offering much better dynamic range and low-light sensitivity than before. To test this, I compared the MX Brio to its predecessor and the difference was immediately apparent. Even when using the basic Windows Camera app, the new model’s pics were much more colorful and accurate. Furthermore, the position of my desk means I often have to contend with bright backlighting that makes my face look unusually dark, but the MX Brio overcame that in a way the old model never could. And thanks to certification for several major apps including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, you’ll look even better when using proper video conferencing software.

Another thing I appreciate is that Logitech gives you a ton of options to adjust things like white balance, FOV, exposure and more. The addition of dual beamforming mics also helps audio come through clearly while AI cuts down on distracting ambient noise. But one of the best nods to general usability is that now you can use both the Options+ or Logitech’s G Hub app to control the webcam. This is nice for anyone who needs to hop on calls for work but also wants to livestream at night without needing to switch between multiple devices or programs. The only thing that’s really missing is the ability to quickly set a custom white point using gray cards like you can on a traditional digital camera.

Granted, I’ve only had a short time to play around with the MX Brio. But even so, it’s clear Logitech finally has a webcam that can hang with the company’s portfolio of best-in-class productivity devices.

The MX Brio goes on sale today, though the black model will only be available from Best Buy for the first 90 days.

