The long-rumored 'Quake II' remaster is out now on PC and consoles The upgraded version of the 1997 classic includes a new expansion, visual upgrades, crossplay and accessibility options.

The rumors were true: Bethesda has announced an upgraded version of Quake II. Best of all, you can play it today on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The enhanced edition is on Game Pass on PC, console and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Those who own the original game on GOG or Steam are getting a free upgrade.

Nightdive Studios worked with Bethesda to modernize id Software's 1997 first-person shooter. You can relive the single-player campaign or try it for the first time with Sonic Mayhem's original soundtrack and all kinds of other enhancements. The visuals have been upgraded to include widescreen support, 120Hz refresh rates and 4K resolution.

Content that was cut at one point is back in the enhanced edition of Quake II, which includes the Nintendo 64 port as well. You'll be able to dive into the original expansions — Mission Pack: The Reckoning and Mission Pack: Ground Zero — which include more than 30 extra single-player levels and 20-plus deathmatch maps between them.

There's a brand-new expansion titled Call of the Machine as well. Wolfenstein: The New Colossus studio MachineGames (which is working on an Indiana Jones game ) built 28 more campaign levels and a completely fresh deathmatch map for this expansion.

On the multiplayer front, there's splitscreen support, including local and online co-op for up to four players. You can battle it out in deathmatch, team deathmatch and capture the flag with up to 16 players.

Full crossplay is a welcome inclusion across all platforms. However, if you're on PC and want to hop into a lobby with your buds who are playing on console or via the cloud, you'll need to use a controller. This is to nullify the aiming advantage that keyboard and mouse players have.