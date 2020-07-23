Bloober Team's 'The Medium' will feature 'dual-reality gameplay'

That allows for the likes of seemingly unsolvable puzzles in the real world that Marianne can tackle in the spirit realm using her medium powers. Marianne will have different skills in each reality. For instance, she can leave her physical body in the spirit world and explore otherwise-inaccessible surroundings for a limited time with her spirit.

Each world will have different controller inputs mapped to them, Piejko said, which means that “exploration and puzzle-solving can be simultaneous when needed.” However, you won’t be able to control which realm you’re in at a given time. Bloober will shuttle you from one to the other instantly as it sees fit to help “ensure that the game remains thrilling, full of suspense at all times and unpredictable.”

The Medium is coming to PC and Xbox Series X later this year. It’ll also be available through Xbox Game Pass.