Bloober Team's 'The Medium' will feature 'dual-reality gameplay'

During today’s Xbox Games Showcase, there was another look at Bloober Team’s next horror title, The Medium. We’ve known for a while that it centers around duality, with main character Marianne existing in both the physical and spirit worlds. Bloober shed a little more light on how the “dual-reality gameplay” works.
“Made possible only through the power that cutting-edge next-gen hardware brings, The Medium renders two fully-fledged and visually distinct worlds simultaneously with no visible loading times,” lead game designer Wojciech Piejko wrote in a blog post. “At different points in the game, players will find themselves playing in either of the worlds, or within both at the same time, with the game purposefully designed in this way to ensure variety and surprise.”