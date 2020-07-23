Latest in Gaming

Bloober Team's 'The Medium' will feature 'dual-reality gameplay'

The horror title will render two worlds simultaneously with 'no visible loading times.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
47m ago
The Medium
Bloober Team

During today’s Xbox Games Showcase, there was another look at Bloober Team’s next horror title, The Medium. We’ve known for a while that it centers around duality, with main character Marianne existing in both the physical and spirit worlds. Bloober shed a little more light on how the “dual-reality gameplay” works.

“Made possible only through the power that cutting-edge next-gen hardware brings, The Medium renders two fully-fledged and visually distinct worlds simultaneously with no visible loading times,” lead game designer Wojciech Piejko wrote in a blog post. “At different points in the game, players will find themselves playing in either of the worlds, or within both at the same time, with the game purposefully designed in this way to ensure variety and surprise.”

That allows for the likes of seemingly unsolvable puzzles in the real world that Marianne can tackle in the spirit realm using her medium powers. Marianne will have different skills in each reality. For instance, she can leave her physical body in the spirit world and explore otherwise-inaccessible surroundings for a limited time with her spirit.

Each world will have different controller inputs mapped to them, Piejko said, which means that “exploration and puzzle-solving can be simultaneous when needed.” However, you won’t be able to control which realm you’re in at a given time. Bloober will shuttle you from one to the other instantly as it sees fit to help “ensure that the game remains thrilling, full of suspense at all times and unpredictable.”

The Medium is coming to PC and Xbox Series X later this year. It’ll also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

