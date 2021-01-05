Watch 14 minutes of next-gen Xbox horror fest 'The Medium'

The dual-reality horror game The Medium is finally close to launch after several years of work and a last-minute delay, but what’s it like to play? You no longer have to look at brief snippets to find out. Bloober Team has released a 14-minute gameplay of the Xbox Series X and S console exclusive that shows how you’ll juggle the real and spirit worlds.

As you might guess, it gets complicated as you play in one realm or the other, or even both at the same time. For instance, Marianne may see a spirit passage she can’t cross in the real world and may need to have an out-of-body experience to overcome. The gameplay is varied, too, with dashes of puzzle solving, stealth and basic survival. And yes, the horror atmosphere is thick — there are plenty of creepy child ghosts and abandoned buildings.