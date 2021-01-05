Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bloober Team

Watch 14 minutes of next-gen Xbox horror fest 'The Medium'

It's now clear how you'll balance the real and spirit worlds.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Marianne rings a hotel bell in Bloober Team's 'The Medium'
Bloober Team

The dual-reality horror game The Medium is finally close to launch after several years of work and a last-minute delay, but what’s it like to play? You no longer have to look at brief snippets to find out. Bloober Team has released a 14-minute gameplay of the Xbox Series X and S console exclusive that shows how you’ll juggle the real and spirit worlds.

As you might guess, it gets complicated as you play in one realm or the other, or even both at the same time. For instance, Marianne may see a spirit passage she can’t cross in the real world and may need to have an out-of-body experience to overcome. The gameplay is varied, too, with dashes of puzzle solving, stealth and basic survival. And yes, the horror atmosphere is thick — there are plenty of creepy child ghosts and abandoned buildings.

The Medium is due to arrive on Xbox and Windows PCs on January 28th. It’s not certain if the full game will live up to the premise, but it’s clear why Bloober couldn’t release this game when it was originally planned for systems like the PS3 and Xbox 360. The seamless transitions between worlds would have been difficult then, but they’re relatively effortless now.

the medium, bloober team, games, video games, horror, XBOX, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, gaming
